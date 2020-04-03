Tanzania: Vodacom Digital Learning Programme to Empower More Students

VODACOM Tanzania is set to empower more students by engaging in education and development partners to increase access to digital tools, usage and information.

"With the use of digital learning solutions, the goal is to help the learner gain the skills or knowledge needed without worrying about the place and time of the learning, the pace of learning and the learning path," Vodacom said in a statement issued in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

Vodacom instant schools, as the name alludes are an example of an e- learning platform that brings the education experience to students and teachers wherever they are located.

The idea of digital learning is to make trainings more efficient and to improve the learning experience of learners using the latest tools.

The goal is not to entirely abandon classical teaching methods but rather to enhance it using technology.

Digital learning does not mean simply learning through a phone, tablet or PC, it means much more like bringing the learning experience to where students or teachers are located.

It is more a way of learning rather than a type of learning. The programme is part of Vodacom's wider agenda to promote quality digital learning throughout Tanzania.

The education portal curates digitized education materials incorporating primary and secondary curriculum that can be accessed free through mobile devices and computers at any time.

The benefits of this platform are significant particularly during this period when the world is combating the spread of COVID-19.

As communities all over the world are advised to practice social exclusion and in the meantime, schools have been closed, learning does not have to stop.

Vodacom has played an important role in setting an enabling environment through its vast network coverage and telecommunication infrastructure investment to provide access to subscribers to tap into the Instant schools portal, enabling students continue with learning out of the classroom, wherever they may be and at their own pace.

Recently, Vodacom in partnership with Universal Communication Services Fund (UCSAF) launched the second phase of computer and internet connectivity as part of efforts to promote digital literacy in schools across Tanzania.

This partnership will see over 81,500 Pupils in 163 primary and Secondary schools reached by the end of the project in 2020.