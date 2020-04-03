Liberia: CSO Admonishes Liberians to Adhere to Health Measures

2 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Winston W. Parley

As the world battle against Coronavirus, a Liberian Civil Society Organization (CSO), Forest Cry Liberia Inc. is admonishing Liberians to adhere to all health measures introduced by the Government of Liberia (GoL) to stop the spread of the virus.

Forest Cry Liberia Inc. Executive Director Mr. Dickson J. Chowolo made the call in a dispatch dated 2 April.

The dispatch quotes Mr. Chowolo as saying that Liberians should be more proactive by assisting health authorities to educate each other in various parts of the country against Coronavirus.

He calls on Liberians to work together with health authorities to ensure that the message about the virus is understood and implemented.The organization is a member of the Civil Society Organizations of Liberia and engages in advocacy and training, among others.

Given the death toll globally due to the virus, Mr. Chowolo notes that it is important that Liberians adhere to health measures to avoid being infected.Officially there are six confirmed coronavirus cases in Liberia. According to Chowolo, adhering to health measures will not only reduce the spread of the virus, but will also save people's lives.

He encourages Liberians to always keep their hands clean with sanitizers, soap and water to prevent the spread of the virus to other parts of the country.

Further, Mr. Chowolo calls on other CSOs to join the fight against COVID-19 through information dissemination.

He also calls on government to ensure that measures instituted in the fight against coronavirus are enforced, and to distribute essential materials to Liberians.-

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.