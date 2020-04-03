Kenya: Virus May Delay Talks With FIFA, Says Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Thursday suggested the planned talks between his team, the government, Sports Disputes Tribunal representatives , Fifa and other stakeholders, which were set for April 6 could be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenyan football is at crossroads after Fifa recently failed to recognise a ruling by the SDT nullifying FKF polls for a second time in three months. That ruling also declared the end of the National Executive Committee (NEC)'s term of office.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed has supported that ruling and Fifa's Chief Member Association Officer Veron Monsengo-Omba went on to suggest on March 25 the concerned parties in this stalemate could meet and debate on that crisis "for the sake of peace."

"Fifa is ready to meet as soon as possible with the FKF, the SDT representative(s), the Minister for Sport and any other relevant stakeholders in order to find a way forward. In this respect, should the world health situation evolve positively by April 6 2020, we shall contact you to explore other possibilities including a meeting by video conference," Fifa's letter stated in part.

Mwendwa now says that meeting is in doubt owing to the lockdown in most countries occasioned by the coronavirus.

"Fifa officials will definitely not be coming over (to Nairobi). I would have known that by now with three days to go. I am also not sure of the video conference meeting because even Fifa officials are working from home right now and nothing has been planned as yet," he explained.

The youthful football administrator maintained he disagrees with the ruling made by the SDT even though he emphasised that FKF has enjoyed a warm relationship with the government.

"We have worked well with the government since we came to office and most of our successes on the pitch were supported by the Ministry of Sports and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Our case is different with Fifa because we are subordinates and theirs is a directive. But we are hopeful of arriving at a solution after the talks."

Mwendwa also remains hopeful the government will pay the Sh109 million owed to former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche by the April 24 deadline, so as to avoid a ban on the men's national team from competing in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.