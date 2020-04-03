Kenya: A FIFA Ban Is What We Need, Ex-FKF NEC Member Says

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member Hussein Swaleh Hussein alias Terry believes a Fifa ban would do more good than harm to the country's ailing football.

Hussein told Nation Sport on Thursday that a blanket ban from all football activities will help the country "put its house in order and return with a bang after two years."

Hussein also wants all those who have served as FKF president before to "allow fresh individuals to ascend to football leadership." Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa is interested in defending the seat.

The former Harambee Stars team manager claimed countries that have been banned by Fifa have always returned to international football stronger saying they use the two years ban to put their house in order.

"I know the Fifa ban is imminent not because of the elections impasse but because of the monies owed to former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche," Hussein said.

He used Senegal's two-year ban in 1990 by the world football governing body as an example to back his claims. "The Senegal Football Federation was banned for two years in 1990 and returned with strong youth programs which has seen them produce some of the best players in the continent," he said.

"Those afraid of the Fifa ban are the same cartels who benefit from Fifa trips like referees, coaches and instructors. Otherwise, the ban will not affect our foreign-based players but local-based players," added Hussein, who was also a Fifa players agent said.

Hussein also said that Fifa must respect Kenyan laws just like members affiliates of Fifa also respect the Fifa Statutes adding that there should not be any double standards in this matter.

"Fifa cannot come here and start telling us what to do as a country. We have a constitution as a country and will not do anything that contravenes our laws of the land," he said.

The sports Disputes Tribunal on March 17 cancelled the FKF elections for the second time in three months and requested Fifa to form a normalisation committee to run the county's football activities before fresh polls are held.

Fifa then responded last week, turning down SDT's request and instead called for talks "for the sake of peace" between Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, FKF officials, SDT representatives and other stakeholders on April 6.

Hussein said he visited visit former Kenya international Dennis Oliech in France during his playing days and was excited how football is structured right from the primary schools through to the national team.