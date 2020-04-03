Liberia: WASH CSOs Observe Lapses in Health Protocols

... Wants strict adherence in prevention of COVID-19

The Liberia CSOs WASH Network is urging the Liberian Government to ensure strict adherence to health protocols in the prevention of the Coronavirus.

The CSO WASH Network in a statement issued April 2, 2020, said it has observed that certain individuals, government officials, private citizens, entertainment centers, and other institutions are not adhering to the Health protocols announced by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Secretary-General of the CSOs WASH group, George Kayah, the refusal of these individuals and entertainment centers puts the entire country at risk.

Mr. Kayah is calling on the government of Liberia to be robust in ensuring that the protocols are observed and respected by all Liberians.

The CSOs WASH Network Secretary-General said issues surrounding the coronavirus are a worldwide issue that have brought great nations to their knees.

"Liberia as an underdeveloped country with a weak health system, we must do all we can to avoid rapid spread of the disease," Kayah said.

The Network also wants the National WASH Commission to establish a human rights office at the WASH Commission to address all human rights WASH-related issues and promote a cordial working relationship with all civil society organizations in the Country.

The Network is strongly demanding CSOs' full participation in the COVID-19 Incident Management System (IMS) and the WASH Commission so as to create awareness, distribute handwashing materials and carry out community outreach activity to inform, educate and disseminate health messages in all communities for good hygiene practices to fight the COVID-19 in Liberia.

The Network is also asking the Lawmakers through the Legislative WASH Caucus to work with the Executive Branch of government and development partners to make available needed resources for the fight of the s COVID-19 and ensure that Liberia is fully represented at the SWA Finance Minister's Meeting in 2020.

Also speaking, Sanitation Water For All focal person, Timothy Kpeh, is calling on the government of Liberia to ensure that it is represented at the SWA meeting.

According to Kpeh, the meeting provides the platform for countries to make their cases on issues of water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Mr. Kpeh is seeking lawmakers' support for Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) Country Commitments implementation and SWA Finance Ministers meeting slated to be held this year.

For her part, the Vice President of the WASH CSOs Network, Lusu Gibson said the role of water and sanitation in the fight against the coronavirus cannot be overemphasized.

Madam Gibson said government and partners should ensure that local communities are empowered by providing infection prevention materials to enable community residents to observe health protocols put in place by health authorities.

The CSOs WASH Network Vice President wants government and partners to also provide some incentives for poor communities.

The CSO WASH Network is an Advocacy group that works in Partnership with Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) to carry out human right based WASH advocacy for everyone everywhere leaving no one behind; seeking the provision of safe drinking water, improved sanitation, health and nutrition, hygiene behavioral change and sustainable community development.