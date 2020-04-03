Liberia: Rep. Samah Distributes 59 Hand-Washing Buckets to Constituents

3 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Hannah N. Geterminah

Montserrado County District #12 representative, George B. Samah, has brought relief to constituents in his district by distributing 59 hand-washing buckets to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The buckets were given to be placed in areas where people frequently visit. Areas targeted were market places, hospitals, and major junctions.

The lawmaker during the presentation said the donation is his own way of ensuring that those that elected him are safe and following all the preventive measures.

Rep. Samah said looking at how many lives the COVID-19 Virus is damaging globally, it is important that Liberians do everything humanly possible to ensure that the three cases remain constant.

He recalled that the 2014 Ebola outbreak in the country claimed many lives and therefore people should follow all the preventive health measures at this time of Coronavirus to prevent similar occurrence.

Rep. Samah said other countries that are well equipped in health facilities and trained doctors are falling prey to the COVID-19 virus, adding that Liberia should do everything possible not to be like those countries because it has not the capacity to contend with this global calamity when it gets worse here.

He called on people in the district to always wash their hands, observe social distancing and stay safe for the betterment of Liberia.

Matthew T. Foko, Chairman of the District Development Council, said the donation did not come as a surprise because Representative Samah has always been a part of development for the residents.

Victoria Meyers-Karwon, co-chair of the District Development Council, said the hand-washing buckets provided are a great help to the women and children of District #12.

Mrs. Meyers-Karwon said with the disturbution of the buckets to every community across the district, they are sure of combating the deadly COVID-19 virus from taking away lives like the Ebola did in 2014.

