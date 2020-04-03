Zimbabwe: Alcohol Sales Banned

3 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Mthabisi Tshuma

Police have banned the sale of alcohol in retail outlets countrywide in the wake of the 21-day national lockdown to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

The ban was effected yesterday to minimise social disorder and allow shops to sell only "essential" products during the shutdown.

President Mnangagwa last week declared a national 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 that will run until April 16. The virus has infected over 980 000 people worldwide, killing over 50 000.

In Zimbabwe there are eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one death.

Police have been deployed in full force to take action on shops that defy the ban. A snap survey by our Bulawayo Bureau yesterday showed that shops around town had stopped selling alcohol, although the shelves and fridges were full to the brim.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the measure came as rowdy citizens were defying social distancing measures.

"The lockdown measures were clearly stated and in light of ensuring that we fight Covid-19, there will be no sale of alcohol at any point in places like bottle stores and supermarkets. This comes as we have realised that people who buy alcohol at supermarkets are giving us challenges. They buy and drink as groups, be it either in their vehicles or places of residence thereby defying social distancing," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"Action will be taken on all those who will defy the order and sell alcohol at any bases. The police today (yesterday) started to take full action and will be visible on the ground throughout the lockdown."

He urged citizens to stay indoors to protect themselves and their families.

"People should take heed of Covid-19 and put their health first and that of every citizen in the country as the pandemic is affecting all of us," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police will be closely monitoring that there are no sales of alcohol in residential areas.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.