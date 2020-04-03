Zimbabwe: Naaz Happy With Global Meet Shift

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe director of coaching, talent identification and development, Lisimati Phakamile, believes the delay of the World Championships gives them time to improve their track and field athletes.

The championships were set from August 6 to 15 in the United States.

But, following the announcement of new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that were moved to 2021, World Athletics have moved the world meet to 2022.

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organisers and the IOC," read a statement by the World Athletics on Monday.

"This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition.

"Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and, to that end, we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships.

"We are also in discussion with the Commonwealth Games Federation, and the European Championships.

"We would like to thank our Oregon 21 Organising Committee, their stakeholders and our partners for their collaboration and willingness to explore all options." Phakamile said after fielding mostly long distance runners at the world event last year the delayed championships give them time to also push their track and field athletes for 2022.

"Definitely, we are set and we are content with the quality of road runners that we have," said Phakamile.

"Now, our main focus is on the track and field athletes, we actually have a good number that we are focusing on.

"And, we are hoping that now we have been given a year, we are going to push them an extra mile to make sure that we have a good number qualifying for the World Championships."

The shelving of the World Championships allow the athletes to focus mainly on the Olympics.