Zimbabwe: Panashe's Move On Hold

TENAX midfielder, Panashe Mutasa, might have to wait a little longer before kicking a ball for his new club after his registration failed to sail through on deadline day.

Misfortune continues to stalk Lloyd Mutasa's son, whose football career is failing to blossom, since he graduated from the Aces Academy a few years ago.

He was hoping to revive his career at the Mutare outfit after he finished last season unattached.

Mutasa, a marquee acquisition for the Premiership newboys, arrived in the company of four others -- goalkeeper Prince Kashiri, center forward Tatenda Kuretu and wingers Ishmael Nyanhi and Russel Kanhiki.

However, his registration could not be completed by deadline day.

The online registration platform required some missing documents, which included clearance letters from the previous clubs he played for.

The Premiership newboys were not aware they needed to secure clearance letters for some of their new signings and those who were on loan.

Mutasa last played for Dynamos before moving to Chicken Inn last season where he, however, did not play after he was injured.

A clearance from DeMbare was required while Chicken Inn were also supposed to clear Kashiri.

Kuretu, who came from Lower Division side FC Makaha, was also supposed to be cleared by his club. The last-minute rush, coupled by the lockdown currently prevailing in the country, did not help matters with the club finally securing the documents way past the midnight deadline.

However, the club, who have been encountering a cocktail of challenges in the Premiership and had to survive an expulsion, are hoping something will give in.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Panashe and goalkeeper Prince were our big signings and, so, this is a huge setback," said technical manager, Lloyd Chinawa.

"We just hope that our plight would be understood since we are going through unusual times because of the pandemic.

"Some club officials would tell us that they are working from home so everything wasn't flowing smoothly,"

"After that development, everyone was affected and some players who were supposed to secure their papers lost heart," he said.

"This delayed the whole process when we resumed, after we had managed to pay our affiliation fees.

Tenax Registered Players

Chakwamba Lancelot, Fadzanayi Vint, Misheck Shonga, Phillip Makumi, Simbarashe Marara, Takudzwa Chipembere, Artwell Kamwaya, Theophilus Musiteyi, Malvern Dumbura, Chikwama Needmore, Terrence Marikano, Russel Simon Munemoro, Berven Chirere, Kelvin Magadu, Gerald Muringai, Mapara Takunda, Donald Zindove, Farai Mugumwa, Tafadzwa Gavara, Hillary Navera, Virimai Mukudo, Irvine Gwenzi, Arnold Nyakabawo.