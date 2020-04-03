Zimbabwe: Councillors Call for Return to Rain-Making Rituals for Waterless Bulawayo

3 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Some Bulawayo City councillors are advocating a return to the old traditional practice of conducting rain making rituals as a remedy to the city's perennial water woes.

The country's second capital, which has battled water challenges for years, has seen the problem worsen because of the recent draught period.

This has reduced water supplies into the city's dams, forcing authorities to decommission two of its major water supply dams.

As a result of the water shortages, the local authority has imposed a 96-hour water shedding for residents.

During a recent council meeting, Ward nine councillor Donaldson Mabuto said council should conduct traditional rain making ceremonies and prayer sessions in order to address the city's perennial water challenges.

"Previously, elders would visit Njelele Shrine for rain making ceremonies. After those ceremonies, the city would receive rains," said Mabuto.

Njelele is a prominent rainmaking shrine located in Matobo area in Matabeleland South province.

Councillor Mabuto was supported by Ward 27 councillor, Alderman Siboniso Khumalo who also felt that council should conduct regular rain making rituals.

"The city has always engaged prayers for rain making and at times prayers were done at dams," said Alderman Khumalo.

Khumalo pointed out that traditional leaders played a key role in rain making ceremonies. He called for the installation of a Ndebele king so he could initiate the rain making ritual processes.

However, Ward seven councillor Shadreck Sibanda's views were that the city should embark on a serious water campaign.

"This campaign would raise awareness worldwide on the water situation in Bulawayo. The city of Cape Town in South Africa did a similar campaign three years ago. Once this was done, the city would receive a lot of assistance towards water provision," argued Councillor Sibanda.

Ward 19 councillor Alderman Clyton Zana however shot down the suggestion saying the water campaign will scare away potential investors.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.