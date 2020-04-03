Nigeria: Army Introduces Locally-Fabricated Mine-Resistant Vehicles

The Nigerian Army has introduced locally fabricated Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPV) into the ongoing war against Boko Haram in the Northeast.

The vehicles, which were built by the engineers at the military counter-insurgency operation in the Northeast (Operation Lafiya Dole) were commissioned by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

Speaking at the commissioning of seven new vehicles and a vehicle recovery truck on Wednesday, Buratai who was represented by the Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, said the vehicles would boost the fight against terrorism in troubled Northeast.

He said the seven MRAPV were the third in the series, insisting that the homegrown technological innovation was a major drive to restore normalcy to the north east.

He explained that the materials used in constructing the platforms were sourced from the theatre except for the bullet-resistant glasses that were bought from Kaduna.

The COAS also assured that such innovations would be sustained. He said: "As at today, the theatre has produced locally some MRAPVs in three variants. They are the Champion, the Invisible and the Conqueror. The theatre has also undertaken the conversion of gun trucks and tractors to armoured Gun Trucks All Terrain.

"In the same vein, 'fire eaters' with armoured plating were made to provide local protection for troops while in harbour and in defensive positions."

The Commander 107 Division Equipment Support, Brig. General Babatunde Alaya, revealed that the vehicles were constructed to improve mobility and protection for troops prosecuting the counter-insurgency operations.

He explained that the armoured vehicles are capable of resisting AK47 and anti aircraft ammunition.