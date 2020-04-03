Zimbabwe: Chamisa More Worried About COVID-19 Menace Than Politics - Spokesperson

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's attention is still focused on saving human life in the wake of COVID-19 and any attempt to derail his ambitions to achieve that goal will not succeed.

These were sentiments expressed by the embattled opposition leader's spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda in the wake of a Tuesday court ruling which invalidated his boss's rise to the main opposition's leadership.

Sibanda was speaking in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Thursday.

He said the current Covid-19 menace was not a period for rivals to be launching political missiles at opponents as was evidenced by the Supreme Court ruling the opposition claims had President Emmerson Mnangagwa's fingerprints.

"We are seriously working on coronavirus and that is what we are focusing on," Sibanda said.

"Nothing at this moment is more important than the lives of people of this country and the rest of the world.

"The threat to our lives, the threat to Zimbabwe's integrity as a country is very real, we have not seen the worst of COVID-19 in Africa and for now, all our hands are on that issue.

"Our president is not going to be compromised as he is still talking about the impact of the disease.

"If we do not continue to carry out our activities in a manner designed to stop the spread of the scourge, we are doomed and for now, that is what is at the heart and soul of the president.

"All other things are playing subsidiary to that and are not as important as that agenda he was pushing. He is very clear on that."

Chamisa has been involved in a messy leadership wrangle with former MDC deputy president Thokozani Khupe who kept the name MDC-T when she split with a handful party faithful soon after the fallout of 2018.