Nigeria: Spike in Fake News Distracting COVID-19 Fight - Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the spike in fake news and misinformation, despite repeated caution by the government, is distracting the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The minister gave this position in Abuja during a press conference to give update on government's efforts at containing the pandemic.

He said the government is particularly worried about unverified local therapies circulating in the social media as cure to COVID-19, when in actual fact, no known cure has been developed for the disease.

"If you go by Whatsapp platform, there are so many myths and cure for COVID-19 today.

"Some people will tell you, it cannot affect Africans or the disease is not even existing at all while some will say, all you need to do is to take garlic, take ginger.

"As we speak today, there is no vaccine or medicine for COVID-19.

"The only weapon to combat the virus is what we called Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention (NPI), which are largely sensitisation, advocacy, keeping very good hygiene, social distancing, not shaking hands and no gathering.

"These are the only effective ways to contain the pandemic and that is why governments are declaring total lockdown.

"Once it starts spreading, no healthcare in the world can survive it," he warned.

The minister said that if Nigerians do not change their ways, the country might witness upsurge in infection of the deadly disease.

"I do not want to raise any alarm, but give a scenario, if one per cent of our population is infected that is two million people.

"We do not have two million beds in all our hospitals combined, it is not a joke and that is why Nigerians should take the Government seriously.

"You see, COVID-19 does not kill as fast as Ebola, even SARS, but the damage it does to the economy, the social dislocation is worst.

"I pray that we overcome and contain COVID-19, even if we do so next month, the effects will still be felt for many more months," he said.

The minister said the country's bench mark for crude oil was 57 dollar per barrel, but unfortunately it has gone below 20 dollars and the implications on the economy are grave.

He said Nigerians should appreciate the fact that the pandemic is a real war but the enemy is invincible and the only control is if they obey the simple rules of self-isolation, social distancing and personal hygiene.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The minister said many Nigerians are living in denial while many more do not even believe that the disease is real.

"As a matter of fact I was informed that a cleric on Radio in Akure was saying that the disease was not true but just a hoax.

"In Katsina state last week, an entire police station was burnt down by an irate mob that felt angered that they were not allowed to attend the Friday Juma'at service.

"In Plateau state also, there was a violent protest by some Muslims while some Churches are also saying don't mind government, it is not our portion..

"When you look at those that have been afflicted by this virus anywhere in the world, you will see that nobody is immune," he said.

Mohammed said media reporting of sensationalising those who contacted the virus was also not encouraging people to come out for testing.

He reiterated that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and Nigeria had recorded good feat in containing it with the present figure of 184 confirmed cases, 20 certified recovery and discharged and two deaths.

He said the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration (NAFDAC) has started undergoing some clinical trials of drugs for its treatment but needed to be certified globally.

The minister commended some media organisations, including NAN, for disseminating timely, educative and informative materials to the public to contain the virus.