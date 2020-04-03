Nigeria: NCDC Updates COVID-19 Cases in Nigeria to 190

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has updated the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 190 following six confirmed cases in Osun State on Thursday.

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, had, on Thursday, confirmed that the tests result from about 127 returnees from Cote d' Ivore had a total of 18 positive cases of COVID-19 with six of them discovered yesterday (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the NCDC announced 10 new cases; seven in Lagos and three from the Federal Capital Territory, same day but didn't capture the six new cases in Osun to the overall number of confirmed cases, which was said to be 184.

In its daily update, the NCDC Friday morning announced that "Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths.

"As at 11:00 am 3rd April, there are 190 confirmed cases 20 discharged 2 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng Currently; Lagos- 98 FCT- 38 Osun- 20 Oyo- 8 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1."

Vanguard