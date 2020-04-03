Zimbabwe: Friendly Academy Mourn Teenage Star

3 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

FRIENDLY Football Academy have described their Under-16 player Partson Zambezi, who died last week, as a great loss to Zimbabwean football.

Zambezi died in a horrific road accident on his way from school last week.

One of the academy's directors and coach, Patridge Muskwe, said Zambezi was a huge talent and part of the future of domestic football.

He was buried in Beatrice on Wednesday.

"What a player he was, a promising winger. We are devastated as a club and personally I'm hurt beyond words," said Muskwe. "It's very tragic to lose a young player like him, somebody I'm sure was going to lead the county in all age-groups in terms of his football, somebody who was disciplined, dedicated, devoted.

"He was somebody who was so keen to learn and always ready to ask for extra training. "I'm going to miss such commitment." Zambezi was in Form Four at Beatrice Secondary School.

He started playing football from an early age at Nyachidze Primary School.

He was a key member of the football team from primary school up to his death.

Friendly Academy facilitated Zimbabwe international footballer Marshal Munetsi's breakthrough into professional football.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.