Zimbabwe: Friendly Academy Mourn Teenage Star

FRIENDLY Football Academy have described their Under-16 player Partson Zambezi, who died last week, as a great loss to Zimbabwean football.

Zambezi died in a horrific road accident on his way from school last week.

One of the academy's directors and coach, Patridge Muskwe, said Zambezi was a huge talent and part of the future of domestic football.

He was buried in Beatrice on Wednesday.

"What a player he was, a promising winger. We are devastated as a club and personally I'm hurt beyond words," said Muskwe. "It's very tragic to lose a young player like him, somebody I'm sure was going to lead the county in all age-groups in terms of his football, somebody who was disciplined, dedicated, devoted.

"He was somebody who was so keen to learn and always ready to ask for extra training. "I'm going to miss such commitment." Zambezi was in Form Four at Beatrice Secondary School.

He started playing football from an early age at Nyachidze Primary School.

He was a key member of the football team from primary school up to his death.

Friendly Academy facilitated Zimbabwe international footballer Marshal Munetsi's breakthrough into professional football.