Nigerian League Goalkeeper Shot, Hospitalised

3 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Abia Warriors goalkeeper, Charles Tambe, is currently receiving medical attention at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, after he was shot Friday morning by hoodlums in Ibadan.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered Tambe went for his usual morning walkout at about 7 a.m. in Apata area of Ibadan where he stays with his family.

Some hoodlums waylaid him and collected his wristwatch and handset and they thereafter shot him on his hand.

A source close to the family told PREMIUM TIMES that Tambe's wife (a practicing journalist) is at the UCH where she has made the initial deposit for the treatment of her husband.

He said: "This is another sad news in the NPFL, I just spoke with the wife now but she is just too devastated to say anything, she just told me that she is in UCH to deposit some money so they can begin the treatment of her husband."

On their part, Abia Warriors through their Sporting Director, Patrick Ngwaogwu, released a statement confirming the unfortunate incident but have assured that the situation is firmly under control.

The club said there should be no panic as they are on top of the situation adding that the goalkeeper will be released as soon as he is treated and regains fitness.

"Abia Warriors goalkeeper Charles Tambe was shot by hoodlums in Ibadan this morning."

"He has been rushed to UCH for medical attention. The club is on top of the situation."

Abia Warriors like other clubs in Nigeria are on break following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Tambe though a Cameroonian has a rich history with Nigerian clubs as he has featured for top teams like Shooting Stars, Ifeanyi Ubah and Lobi Stars.

Players of NPFL have suffered various mishaps in recent weeks. Some have lost their lives to road accidents and some kidnapped.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.