Nigeria: Coronavirus - Skool Media Launches Online Learning Platform

Skool Media Nigeria Limited is putting necessary resources together to launch online platforms for Nigerian students to enable them learn from home. This initiative will be carried out through its subsidiary, Edufirst Nigeria Limited as its corporate social responsibility for students whose academic has been affected as a result of the spread of COVID-19 in some states in the country.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication, Mr. Sola Oluwadare, said the step was part of the corporate responsibility of the organisation.

Skool Media will be using its network of rich human resources to engage students through Edufirst.ng platform, Edufirst tv channel and on youtube.

The platform will be freely subscribed to; in order to ensure maximum participation and engagement. A simple implementation plan to guide the smooth execution of this remote learning programme has been put in place. The project shall focus on Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Computer/ICT, Government, Basic Tech and Basic Sciences. This will be done for both junior and senior secondary school categories.

Volunteers to teach specific subjects and they include selected staff of Skool Media who have shown interest, secondary school teachers and other private sector professionals.

At least two subjects will be uploaded per day, and each video clip is expected to take between 5-10 minutes with a very clear and simple explanation of the lesson for easy understanding.