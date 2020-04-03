Zimbabwe: 2 Zimbabweans Die of COVID-19 in UK

3 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Two Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom reportedly died of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, yesterday.

Socialite and accountant Gardner Madzongo and health worker Sikhanyisiwe Kaziboni are said to have succumbed to COVID-19.

While Kaziboni's details were still sketchy last night, a family friend confirmed her death. Efforts to get comment from her family in Zimbabwe were unsuccessful.

Madzongo, who lived in Luton, reportedly died yesterday afternoon after battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit at Luton and Danstable Hospital, according to his friends on social media.

Eshmael Mungazi, Madzongo's best friend, posted on Facebook that he was "feeling heartbroken" by the death.

Madzongo, who lived in Luton for a long time, was reportedly taken ill last week after experiencing severe respiratory problems.

According to news wires, yesterday alone, 563 people died of coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom, bringing the number of deaths in the UK to 2 352.

The number of infected people in the UK has risen 26 382 while 135 are said to have recovered.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

