Namibia: Spar Oshakati Donates Maize Meal to Hard-Hit Households

Supermarket retailer Spar at Oshakati, together with the office of the Oshakati East constituency councillor, donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$8 000 to the relocated flood victims at Ehenye extension 11 in the northern town today.

The councillor of the Oshakati East constituency, Abner Shikongo, said the bags of maize meal will be fairly distributed to those most impacted by the economic effects of Covid-19.

There are currently 368 households and 700 people accommodated at Ehenye extension 11.

"Our people are struggling, and many of them are hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Their small businesses, where many made a living for themselves, are closed, and as a result many of them are finding it hard to put bread on the table to feed their families. This is not a lot, but it's better than nothing and it means a lot to the next person who is unable to buy something to eat, and it will go a long way. We thank Spar Oshakati for their generosity and the kind gesture," said Shikongo.