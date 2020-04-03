Angola: COVID-19 - Zaire Reinforces Water Supply to Population in Remote Zones

2 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — The government of the northern Zaire province is due to receive in the coming days, 31motorbikes installed with water tank for the supply of water in the 25 local communes to reinforce measures to prevent and combat the Covid-19.

The information was disclosed on Thursday by the secretary general of the local government, Jeremias Timóteo, adding that the means are mainly for remote locations.

He also explained that during the Wednesday's meeting it was approved the management plan of the 90 million Kwanzas provided by the government to combat the Covid-19 in this part of the national territory.

There are 85 national citizens in institutional and home quarantine in Zaire province.

