Zimbabwe: Another Journalist Arrested While Covering COVID-19 Lockdown

Photo: Pixabay
...
2 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Police continue to disregard government directives to allow journalists to use their 2019 accreditation cards after another journalist Nunurai Jena was arrested Thursday morning while doing his duties in Chinhoyi.

MISA-Zimbabwe Chinhoyi Chapter and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights reported in separate statements that the Voice of America (VOA) and Newsday correspondent was arrested at a roadblock in the Mashonaland West provincial capital whilst on duty and was detained at Chinhoyi Central Police Station.

Misa condemned the arrest.

"As MISA Zimbabwe Chinhoyi Chapter, we strongly condemn the arrest by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers of a fellow journalist Nunurai Jena with Newsday and Voice of America for practising his duties with 2019 press card.

"Jena is currently being held at Chinhoyi Central Police Station, Traffic Department section after he was arrested at a police roadblock for operating using a 2019 accreditation press card," said MISA Chinhoyi chairperson Conrad Mupesa.

Police responded in a tweet.

Jena's arrest comes barely four days after the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services advised the ZRP to accept the 2019 accreditation cards as valid.

He is the third journalist to be arrested this week on the same "offence" by police who acknowledged receiving government's order to allow journalists to use 2019 press cards.

Mupesa added, "The act by the police not only in Chinhoyi but Mutare and Gweru is a great cause of concern.

"We therefore ask for coordination within the police force so that we work together in the fight against COVID-19 currently ravaging the world."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.