Tunisia: Ras Jedir - Repatriation of Hundreds of Tunisians From Libya Postponed

2 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The repatriation of Tunisians from Libya through the Ras Jedir border crossing scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to Friday morning due to the continuous flow of expatriates, governor of Medenine Habib Chaouat told TAP.

The repatriated Tunisians will be taken to isolation centres in their respective governorates, the same source said.

This delay has caused tension among the Tunisians stranded at the border crossing, whose number continues to increase, reaching over 360 people, especially after the completion of all customs, police and health formalities.

