Africa: Obi Mikel On His Way to Botafogo

Luanda — With the championship suspended, Botafogo continues to seek to reinforce the squad, whereas the Carioca emblem reaching an agreement with the Nigerian John Obi Mikel.

The Nigerian midfielder has disengaged from Trabzonspor club and is free to sign for any club.

A source from the Brazilian sports newspaper "Lance" says that officialization is being delayed by the pandemic that is plaguing the world (COVID -19), since the player cannot travel to Rio de Janeiro.

Trained at Plateau United (Nigeria), Obi Mikel spent most of his career in European football, where he represented Lyn (Norway), Chelsea (England), Middlesbrough (England) and Trabzonspor (Turkey).

In the middle he has a season and a half in China, playing for Tianjin Teda.