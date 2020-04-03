Rwanda: Goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi Advises on Lockdown Fitness

Amavubi and Rayon Sports goalkeeper, Yves Kimenyi, has called on his fellow players to use their time wisely during the Coronovirus lockdown period.

Majority of the footballers in the Rwanda Premier League are executing personal training sessions that include in-house work-outs and drills in their compounds as they respect government guidelines of staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old Rwandan international and Rayon Sports goalkeeper has called on fellow players to remain positive in these difficult times but also to keep working out since fitness is key to their careers.

"As bad as it is, this period is an opportunity for us to work on our physical fitness such that when the league resumes we come out to the pitch fitter than we left. We need to show the fans that we really missed playing before them"

"You have to find a reason to get out of bed every day. You need to push yourself. It's better to be prepared because you're setting yourself up to fail if you're not prepared."

Currently, Kimenyi's team, Rayon Sports is in second position in the Rwanda Premier League, having accumulated 51 points from 24 matches.