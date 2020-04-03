Rwanda: Christians in Rwanda Declare Three-Day Fasting Period

Christians in Rwanda are expected to undertake a three day fasting and prayer period from April 4 to 6 as they turn to God's intervention in the situation of COVID-19 that is hurting the country.

The prayers are championed by Peace Plan Rwanda-a forum of church councils-which include the Protestant Council of Rwanda, the Anglican Church of Rwanda, the Evangelicals Alliance of Rwanda, and the Forum of Born Again churches and Organisations in Rwanda.

A communiqué signed by Dr. Laurent Mbanda, the Archbishop of the Province of the Anglican Church of Rwanda and the Chairman of Peace Plan urged believers to take time to pray for the country during this difficult time,

"The Church or Christ is called to pray for the nation while focusing on the promises of God.

The word of God shows clearly that whenever believers were in trouble, they would stand together and call upon God for salvation and their prayers were always answered," the communiqué reads in part.

The communiqué shared points to be prayed for by the Christians, but "first and foremost," thanking God for being on the side of Rwandans at different times and saving them in difficult situations.

"Many Rwandans can echo what the Psalmist said: God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble therefore we will not fear, even though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; (Psalms 46: 1-2)," it read.

The Christians were requested to pray for forgiveness of sins in the nation; for healing of those infected with COVID-19, and God to strengthen the doctors and other medical personnel involved in treating the patients.

The prayers are also meant to call upon God to God continue giving the leaders of the nation wisdom and understanding so that they can make the right decisions.

The Christians were also urged to entreat God for the whole world especially countries ravaged by the pandemic and the families whose members died of COVID-19.

"We urge all Christians in Rwanda to stand in unity as it is the call and legacy for the Church, and then we can cry unto the Lord for the healing of our nation and of the world through prayer and fasting during these three days; from Saturday," it read.

They used a Biblical example of Esther, a Jewish lady who together with others stood up and prayed for their people at a time that they were faced with death threats from their enemies and God saved them. (Esther 4:10).

The faithful were also called upon to comply with all the measures given by the Government in regard to fighting the spread of COVID -19, and taking the lead in helping the vulnerable.