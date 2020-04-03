Rwanda: Mukura VS Coach Urges Players to Maintain Fitness During Lockdown

3 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

With the entire world battling the coronavirus pandemic, Mukura Victory Sports head coach Antonio Hernandez Perez has called on his players to keep working hard at home to maintain their fitness levels during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Spanish coach urged all players to do fitness and regular trainings at home during this lockdown as there is hope that games will resume the moment coronavirus is defeated.

"I always remind my players to remain fit. They should act as professionals because when the league is back we will not have time for fitness training."

"We will only focus on tactics to win the game. We will not wait for those unfit players to regain fitness. Those who won't be ready will definitely be benched." he added

"I know every player needs some motivation in these times but the players have to find it in themselves to work hard. The current situation is not ideal by any imagination but we have to explore ways and means to keep the players focused. There's nothing the sportsmen can do outdoors and the best way is to engage in activities to maintain fitness at home," he noted

With no chance of lifting this year's Rwanda Premier League trophy, Mukura Victory Sports have set themselves a target to finish in the top four and possibly win the Peace Cup which they last won in 2018 under Coach Francis Haringingo.

"I have tasked them (players) to only be preoccupied in matters related to maintaining top fitness and keeping themselves in good physical shape. Because if they don't look after themselves, they will be failing the club once the league resumes."

Mukura are in fourth place with 41 points two behind third-placed Police while they are 17 points behind leaders APR and ten behind defending champions Rayon Sports who are second.

