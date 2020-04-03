Rwanda: Why Government Extended COVID-19 Lockdown

3 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

On Wednesday, April, 1, an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video link and chaired by President Paul Kagame ordered a 15-day extension of the current lockdown.

The lockdown is aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The initial two-week lockdown was meant to end Saturday, April 4, but will now go through April 19 after the additional time.

Explaining why the lockdown was extended, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije among others noted that it will help in tracing people who came in contact with confirmed cases.

"These 15 days will help us trace few remaining people who came into contact with confirmed cases," he said in an interview with the national broadcaster.

Adding that: "There are even people who are infected but aren't aware yet because they haven't yet shown symptoms. We expect that they will inform us via our toll-free line on 114 and if found positive receive treatment within these days."

The minister also noted the additional period will help to focus on treating the confirmed cases.

As of now, Rwanda has 84 COVID-19 confirmed patients, who are being treated at Kanyinya Hospital, Kigali.

Discharging some patients

Ngamije highlighted that some patients who are now fully recovered will be sent home at the end of this week.

He said: "We expect to send home recovered patients within this week, and though cases keep on increasing, our goal is to make sure that we get more cases of people who recovered."

Globally, coronavirus cases surpassed the one million mark on Thursday, April 2, while the death toll now stands at over 53,000.

