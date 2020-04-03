Rwanda: Meteo - Western Rwanda to Get Above-Average Rainfall in April

3 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

The April weather outlook indicates rainfall "slightly above average" in most parts of western Rwanda, according to a monthly bulletin released by the Rwanda Meteorology Agency on Thursday.

Overall rainfall will range between 150 and 450 millimeters depending on the area.

The remaining region is expected to receive normal rainfall for the forecast period with least amount in the northeastern part.

Highest amount ranging between 400 and 450 millimeters is expected in the Western Province and the districts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru of Southern Province.

Normally, the long-term average of rainfall in April ranges between 150 and 400 millimeters.

Compared to the rest of the country, this region also received most rainfall in March.

The City of Kigali that has witnessed the most disastrous rains in the last season will receive rainfall ranging between 200 and 300 millimeters. The Northern - and most part of the Southern - Province will register between 300 and 400 millimeters of rainfall.

In the monthly weather bulletin, the weather agency described the rainfall in the forecast period as "moderate", suggesting relief from a hostile climate that claimed over 80 lives from January 2020.

"The expected rainfall for April 2020 will result in improved pasture and foliage, and good performance of crops," reads part of the notice.

The normal and slightly above normal rainfall in western Rwanda during the forecasted period is a result of north-south movements of winds in the intertropical convergence zone, neutral phase of El niño and neutral temperature in the Indian Ocean

Previous highlights

Weathermen say that the rainfall observed in March was above the long-term mean and fairly widespread across the country.

Since last September, Rwanda has witnessed the worst climate conditions in recent history.

Until March 27, the Ministry of Emergency Management had reported about 80 people killed and 124 injured by rain-related disasters since January this year.

Last weekend, two other people were found dead in Nyabihu District, Western Province reportedly struck by lightning.

Lightning, flash floods and rainstorms are the major causes of the deaths.

About 1200 houses were destroyed while over 200 hectares of crops were swept away. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges and water treatment plants were also wounded.

According to the current seasonal forecast spanning from March to May, rains are expected to subside in late May, except for the districts of Musanze, Rubavu, Nyamasheke, and Rusizi, which will continue to experience rainfall until early June.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.