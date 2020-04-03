Rwanda: Meteo - Western Rwanda to Get Above-Average Rainfall in April

The April weather outlook indicates rainfall "slightly above average" in most parts of western Rwanda, according to a monthly bulletin released by the Rwanda Meteorology Agency on Thursday.

Overall rainfall will range between 150 and 450 millimeters depending on the area.

The remaining region is expected to receive normal rainfall for the forecast period with least amount in the northeastern part.

Highest amount ranging between 400 and 450 millimeters is expected in the Western Province and the districts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru of Southern Province.

Normally, the long-term average of rainfall in April ranges between 150 and 400 millimeters.

Compared to the rest of the country, this region also received most rainfall in March.

The City of Kigali that has witnessed the most disastrous rains in the last season will receive rainfall ranging between 200 and 300 millimeters. The Northern - and most part of the Southern - Province will register between 300 and 400 millimeters of rainfall.

In the monthly weather bulletin, the weather agency described the rainfall in the forecast period as "moderate", suggesting relief from a hostile climate that claimed over 80 lives from January 2020.

"The expected rainfall for April 2020 will result in improved pasture and foliage, and good performance of crops," reads part of the notice.

The normal and slightly above normal rainfall in western Rwanda during the forecasted period is a result of north-south movements of winds in the intertropical convergence zone, neutral phase of El niño and neutral temperature in the Indian Ocean

Previous highlights

Weathermen say that the rainfall observed in March was above the long-term mean and fairly widespread across the country.

Since last September, Rwanda has witnessed the worst climate conditions in recent history.

Until March 27, the Ministry of Emergency Management had reported about 80 people killed and 124 injured by rain-related disasters since January this year.

Last weekend, two other people were found dead in Nyabihu District, Western Province reportedly struck by lightning.

Lightning, flash floods and rainstorms are the major causes of the deaths.

About 1200 houses were destroyed while over 200 hectares of crops were swept away. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges and water treatment plants were also wounded.

According to the current seasonal forecast spanning from March to May, rains are expected to subside in late May, except for the districts of Musanze, Rubavu, Nyamasheke, and Rusizi, which will continue to experience rainfall until early June.