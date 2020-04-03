South African Reserve Bank Releases April 2020 Monetary Policy Review, 6 APR

3 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Monetary Policy Review (MPR) will be released on Monday, 6 April 2020 at 14:00. The presentation on the MPR, which is normally delivered at the national Monetary Policy Forum meeting, will be hosted virtually and therefore no media lock-up will take place prior to the presentation. However, media that have confirmed that they will connect to the briefing will be sent the presentation beforehand, while still under embargo. Journalists are invited to send through questions on the presentation, by no later than 13:00, to the panel via email at media@resbank.co.za.

The presentation will be streamed live on the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Facebook and YouTube accounts and submitted questions will be responded to after the presentation. The MPR and the presentation will be available on the SARB website from 14:00 when the MPR embargo lifts.

The change to a virtual format of the release of the MPR is in line with the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to cancel public engagements in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and trust that the importance of this change is understood.

Should you have any questions, please contact Ziyanda Mtshali in the SARB Media Office at media@resbank.co.za or 078 143 0553.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.