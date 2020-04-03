South African Reserve Bank Releases April 2020 Monetary Policy Review, 6 APR

press release

The Monetary Policy Review (MPR) will be released on Monday, 6 April 2020 at 14:00. The presentation on the MPR, which is normally delivered at the national Monetary Policy Forum meeting, will be hosted virtually and therefore no media lock-up will take place prior to the presentation. However, media that have confirmed that they will connect to the briefing will be sent the presentation beforehand, while still under embargo. Journalists are invited to send through questions on the presentation, by no later than 13:00, to the panel via email at media@resbank.co.za.

The presentation will be streamed live on the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) Facebook and YouTube accounts and submitted questions will be responded to after the presentation. The MPR and the presentation will be available on the SARB website from 14:00 when the MPR embargo lifts.

The change to a virtual format of the release of the MPR is in line with the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to cancel public engagements in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and trust that the importance of this change is understood.

Should you have any questions, please contact Ziyanda Mtshali in the SARB Media Office at media@resbank.co.za or 078 143 0553.