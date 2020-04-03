South Africa: Online Education During the Pandemic - the Challenges and Opportunities

analysis

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, educational institutions face an unprecedented situation. Unable to meet in classrooms, learners and teachers have had to react to shifting circumstances and formulate strategies for alternatives such as online learning. In South Africa, moving courses online presents learners and teachers with challenges and opportunities.

Like other sectors of society, South Africa's education system is unequal. Some schools are funded, others aren't. Too many schools can't move curricula online, because there's no, or not enough, infrastructure to do so. If schools can move courses online, many learners won't have the ability to sustainably access them because they lack laptops, or because the costs of data are too high. The current necessity for a shift towards online learning reminds us that although we live in the same country, we don't share the same resources.

Central to online learning is learners' ability to access course content. However, there's an additional and overlooked factor to keep in mind. Teachers also need to ensure course content is...