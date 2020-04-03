Gambia: World Bank Supports Gambia's COVID-19 Response

Washington, April 2, 2020 -The World Bank Board approved today a $10 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) for The Gambia to provide emergency assistance in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.The COVID-19 Response and Preparedness Project will enhance case detection, tracing, and reporting, as well as provide equipment to isolation and treatment centers, and improve disease surveillance and diagnostic capacity. It will also focus on risk communications and community engagement for increased awareness and compliance with prevention and social distancing measures.

"This rapid response operation draws from the World Bank Group's$14 billion package of fast-track financing to help countries in their efforts to prevent, detect and respond to the spread of COVID-19," said Ms. Elene Imnadze, Resident Representative for The Gambia. "It provides the financing needed to strengthen coordination with partners and implement the Government's National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan."

The World Bank Group is rolling out a $14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery. The immediate response includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The IFC is providing $8 billion in financing to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs. IBRD and IDA are making an initial $6 billion available for the health-response. As countries need broader support, the World Bank Group will deploy up to $160 billion over 15 months to protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.