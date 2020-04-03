South Africa: We No Longer Have Time, Says Mkhize

3 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa and the world each day. Please do read on to understand these issues more deeply.

Covid-19 might become the worst challenge our country faces for generations.

These were the words of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on the eve of rolling out the "Covid Homes Visits Programme" on 1 April, with the endorsement of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Time is of the essence, Mkhize said, and testing needs to be ramped up, especially in light of the impending flu season which will complicate matters even further as people congregate in clinics and hospitals.

Mkhize is adamant the current testing is way too low, and that we do not have a "true picture of the size of the problem" and will only see things accurately once hundreds of thousands of people are tested.

The new mass-testing programme has hit the ground running.

As of yesterday, thousands of community healthcare workers will be going door-to-door to do "no-touch" screening for Covid-19 symptoms in each of South Africa's provinces.

Almost 1,000...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.