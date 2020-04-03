South Africa: We No Longer Have Time, Says Mkhize

analysis

Covid-19 might become the worst challenge our country faces for generations.

These were the words of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on the eve of rolling out the "Covid Homes Visits Programme" on 1 April, with the endorsement of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Time is of the essence, Mkhize said, and testing needs to be ramped up, especially in light of the impending flu season which will complicate matters even further as people congregate in clinics and hospitals.

Mkhize is adamant the current testing is way too low, and that we do not have a "true picture of the size of the problem" and will only see things accurately once hundreds of thousands of people are tested.

The new mass-testing programme has hit the ground running.

As of yesterday, thousands of community healthcare workers will be going door-to-door to do "no-touch" screening for Covid-19 symptoms in each of South Africa's provinces.

Almost 1,000...