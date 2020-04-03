South Africa: Police Arrest 95 Suspects for Gender Based Violence Crime in Gauteng During Operations Okae Molao

press release

More than five hundred and seventy two suspects have been arrested across Gauteng during this latest Operation O Kae Molao on Thursday 02 April 2020, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lt General Elias Mawela and the District Commissioners.

Detective raids and tracing of wanted suspects resulted 572 arrested for various crimes: Sedibeng (39) where some of the wanted suspects were linked to serious and violence crimes; Johannesburg (110); Ekurhuleni (193); Tshwane (188) and West Rand (42) for various crimes ranging from murder, rape, hijacking, possession of stolen motor vehicles, theft, kidnapping, business robbery and other serious and violent crimes.

Amongst the arrested suspects, 95 were wanted for gender based violence and one wanted for crimes against children as well as crimes such as murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

More than 20 suspects were arrested for possession of dagga while three other suspects were arrested for being dealing in drugs in Hilbrow and more drugs were seized.

More dagga were confiscated during the operations at one of the roadblocks in Sedibeng and Tshwane.

More vehicles were discontinued while AARTO fines amounting to thousands of rands were also issued at the roadblocks.

In the West Rand District, parallel operations saw police conducting roads block in the West Rand precincts where a total of 4 suspects were arrested in addition to the 42 arrested during the detective raids for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as dagga.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear before the respective courts in the province on Monday, 06 April 2020.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, send a word of appreciation to all members of the SAPS, Gauteng Traffic Police, and all Metro Police Departments, as well as other stakeholders in the law enforcement who continues working tirelessly on Operation O Kae Molao.