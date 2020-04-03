South Africa: Abuse of Power By Soldiers and Police Undermines Legitimacy of the State

analysis

Over the past few days, there has been a series of incidents that suggest some soldiers and police officers are abusing the powers they enjoy during the national lockdown. While this is incredibly disturbing and has major implications for the continued legitimacy of the state, some government officials appear to think it is a laughing matter.

Over the first weekend of the national lockdown, the first videos emerged on Twitter showing people doing exercises in roads or streets with soldiers behind them. The soldiers were carrying their weapons and made for an intimidating sight. At first, there was confusion around whether these images were genuine, and whether they were in fact from South Africa during this time.

But then The Sowetan published an image on its front page of a group of young men doing exercises under the watchful eye of soldiers. The image carried the caption that the men had been caught playing football in a park, and were now being punished.

On Tuesday, the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism published an important account of how police officers were using sjamboks and force to keep people inside. Essentially, they were using physical violence to keep people off the streets....