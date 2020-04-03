South Africa: Treasury On Public Finance Management Act Extensions During COVID-19 Lockdown

3 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On 15 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act to enable the government and the country to manage the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

On 23 March 2020, the President declared a nationwide lockdown, whereby all citizens, except those that form part of essential services, were ordered to stay home for a period of 21 days. The nationwide lockdown commenced at midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020.

On 31 March 2020, the Minister of Finance in terms of section 92 Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), 1999 (Act No. 1 of 1999) issued an Exemption Notice to institutions to which that Act applies to ensure effective financial management and to minimise any possible non-compliance with the PFMA. The notice may be accessed on the National Treasury website and the PFMA webpage.

The objective of extensions related to PFMA requirements is to ensure that departments and public entities still adheres to the legislative requirements taking cognizance of the challenges experienced as a result of the announcement of the National disaster and lockdown.

The relevant functionary or institution is exempted, for the 2019/2020 financial year, from complying with the deadlines in sections 8(1)(b), 8(5), 19(1)(b), 19(5), 40(1)(c), 40(1)(d), 55(1)(c), 55(1)(d) and 65(2) of the PFMA, including a regulation or instruction issued in terms of section 76 of the PFMA as it relates to those sections. The relevant functionary or institution must comply with the provisions referred to in the above paragraph within one month after the deadline of the applicable provision.

Communication related to other areas of the PFMA is enclosed in Annexure A of this media statement and other dates of submissions has been communicated to provinces.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.