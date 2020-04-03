South Africa: COVID-19 Gives Tourism a 'Snotklap' - Lessons for a Climate-Altered Future

analysis

South Africa's 'new gold' industry - tourism - is one of the first to feel the shockwaves of the Covid-19 global economic shutdown. This is a forewarning of what's to come as the global economy begins its inevitable and rapid decarbonisation in order to slow climate collapse. The coronavirus is a reminder that we can either plan for this change, or be sunk by it.

When hiking guide Fatima Sait headed off into the Cape mountains on Monday, 9 March, business was ticking over nicely after a good summer season. Without phone reception, she had no idea that everything was about to change. When she logged back on to her social media feeds four days later, she had returned to a very different world.

The 44-year-old freelance guide from Lotus River in the Cape Town suburbs was in "total shock" as she picked up on the industry buzz: other guides and tour operators were reporting mass cancellations, particularly from foreign visitors. Her own clients - also mostly international bookings - were cancelling their trips.

Two weeks later, with global travel ground to a halt and South Africa approaching lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Sait's work diary...