Malawi: Government Commits to Raise Awareness On COVID-19

Lilongwe 3 April 2020: The Director of Information (DIO) Mzati Mkolokosa says the government is committed to use its human resource to raise awareness on Covid-19.

He was speaking during an orientation meeting of District Information Officers (DIO) and District Education Officers (DEMs) from selected prone district on Covid-19 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

"This orientation meeting tends to equip our DIO and DEMS regarding the covid-19 to go back to the communities to be agents of change in disseminating the rightful messages about the pandemic,"explained Nkolokosa.

He further said time has come for Malawians to refern from the usual culture of hand shake as a greeting to the new ways as advised by the health practitioners in order to prevent the disease.

In An Interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) the director of basic Education in the ministry of Education Science and Technology Gossam Mafuta urged the District Education Managers (DEMS) to ensure that there are no gatherings of any kind around the school premises.

"The ministry of education is in forefront in enforcing the ban by the state president regarding covid-19 prevention, hence we are emphasizing to our DEMS to restrict any gathering be it religion, social or school related around the premises," Said Mafuta.

He added that despite exams being canceled the ministry will introduce radio lessons that will enable learners keep up with the school curriculum while at home.

In her remarks Parvina Muhamed Khojaeva communication for development manager at United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said, although Malawi has not yet registered any case of the disease, there is need to build capacity of the health systems in the country and to raise awareness of rightful information that will adequately prepare our communities for an outbreak should it strikes.

" Today we are training the DIOs and the DEMs to help us raise awareness on the rightful messages on Covid-19 to the rural masses because at UNICEF we believe in stakeholders engagement in implementation of different programs," Said Khojaeva.

Malawi has since recorded three cases of Covid 19 infections.