South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Transport Arrests Over 1 000 People for Failing to Adhere to COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations

A total of 1443 people spent the past few days of the national lockdown behind bars after they were arrested by KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement agencies during raids and roadblocks held across the province as part of clamping down on lawlessness.

Speaking during a roadblock on the R102 in KwaDukuza today, 02 April 2020, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mr Bheki Ntuli, said major roadblocks and law enforcement operations will continue throughout the province targeting various categories of crime including overloading and failure to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

MEC Ntuli, who was accompanied by Provincial Police Commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula and a heavy police contingent, also raided taverns in Shaka's Head, where they were checking if liquor vendors were adhering to the new regulations gazetted after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus outbreak a national disaster.

In KwaDukuza alone, 33 arrests have been made since the lockdown was implemented. Out of the total number of arrests made 10 are liquor related, while 14 people were arrested for failing to adhere to the social distancing rule and 9 cases related to public transport operators for failing to adhere to the maximum loading capacity.

"I wish to commend our law enforcement agencies for arresting 1443 people in the province since Friday, 27 March 2020, which demonstrates that we are serious about clamping down on those that are contravening the regulations. The arrests that have been made relate to various offences and some offenders have been released on bail. We will continue to enforce the regulations to ensure the safety of our people and to stop the spread of the fatal Coronavirus," said MEC Ntuli.

MEC Ntuli said police will continue to clampdown on all road transgressions and crime in order to ensure compliance.

"Our law enforcement agencies are implementing a zero-tolerance policy against the contravention of the lockdown regulations. Police will continue to conduct multi-disciplinary law enforcement operations, road safety awareness campaigns and education activations about the Coronavirus in the province in order to ensure safety on our roads and to save people's lives," said Ntuli.