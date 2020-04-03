South Africa: Radical Economic Transformation Is Upon Us - but It Is Not What You Thought It Would Be

3 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Poplak

At first glance, it would seem that the Covid-19 crisis has won some major concessions for ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule and his Radical Economic Transformers -- policy changes that just a month ago would have taken place over the Establishment's mass grave. And yet, there has been no crowing. It appears that neither the RET crew nor Team Ramaphosa have grasped the implications: the status quo is finished, and 'radical' will soon become another of the ANC's meaningless dust-covered anachronisms.

If radically transformative economic policy falls in a forest of morons, does anyone tweet?

The answer, apparently, is no.

Perhaps this is why a universe-altering policy tweak, made just days before last Friday's inevitable Moody's downgrade, was met without comment from the people who had long demanded its implementation. On 25 March, Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the Reserve Bank, announced that his institution would be buying government securities in order to keep the market for South African debt on a ventilator. (This was shortly after he had lowered interest rates by 100 basis points, another milestone moment for the Reserve Bank.) The technical term for this practice is "quantitative easing", or QE -- a neologism for printing money in the...

