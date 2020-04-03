South Africa: SAPS Regulations - It's Crucial to Watch Critical Infrastructure Rules to Prevent a Power Grab

3 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

The SAPS is drafting regulations for the Critical Infrastructure Act that is replacing the apartheid-era National Key Points Act. Given the securocrat tendencies of the police -- an emphasis more on law and order than the safety and security of the Constitution -- it's imperative those regulations are closely scrutinised.

First, a step back. The initial State of Disaster regulations were drafted largely by the National Joint Operations and Intelligence Structure, or Natjoints, the security body that brings together police, the military and intelligence and that was established on the back of a Cabinet memo in the early 2000s without any lines of accountability to Parliament, or anyone outside the executive.

The Daily Maverick has reliably learnt this, alongside how the regulations had a look-over by the justice department before being signed off by Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on 25 March 2020 before they were published in the Government Gazette.

But astonishingly, somehow those published regulations included a provision, Regulation 11E, that indemnified the so-called "enforcement officers", effectively soldiers, police and peace officers such as metro and traffic officials. "No person is entitled to compensation for any loss or damage arising out of any bona fide act or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

