Tanzania: Level of Lake Victoria Water Rising - Official

LAKE Victoria water level is increasing at an alarming rate in some parts of Musoma District, with authorities urging people living near the lakeshores to be vigilant.

Already authorities in Musoma have directed Musoma Municipal Council to relocate patients from Iringo Dispensary after learning that they were at risk.

"Part of Iringo Dispensary is flooded out by water from the Lake and already patients have been shifted from the dispensary," said Mr Ahmed Kitumbo, one of Musoma municipal councillors (CCM) told 'Daily News' on Thursday.

Mr Kitumbo added: "Toilets of the dispensary and some roads have been affected, resulting in a loss of millions of shillings."

Mr Kitumbo, who is Mwigobero councillor, mentioned other areas of the municipal council that were at risk due to an increase in Lake Victoria water level as Kitaji and Mkendo.

"Some residents in some areas like Kitaji and Mkendo have started relocating and they need to do so," he said.

The chairman of Victoria Farming and Fishing Organisation (Vifafio) Majura Maingu said the increasing level of lake water was alarming.

"The lake is full of water and this has made a history since 1961 when the lake was also full," Mr Maingu said in a separate interview.

This follows after Musoma District Commissioner visited houses located near the lake in Musoma. Mara Region is one of the Lake Zone regions.

There is fear that even communities living near Mara River, one of the rivers flowing to Lake Victoria, may be affected by ongoing rain.

"People living in Mara River Basin as well as livestock are also at risk," Mr Maiungu warned.

He said education through media could be help at this time when public gatherings had been prohibited to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.