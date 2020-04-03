Tanzania: DPP Wins 16.7bn/ - Penalty Application From Illegal Pyramid Scheme

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today won an application for forfeiture of over 16.7bn/- owned by two foreigners, who were conducting illegal game of pyramid scheme.

This followed the decision by the Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court to grant an application for forfeiture orders.

Judge Elinaza Luvanda ruled in favour of the DPP after considering the evidence stated in two affidavits by State Attorney Estazia Wilson and Senior Superintendent of Police Fadhili.

The two foreigners involved in the matter are Manon Elisabeth Hubenthal, a resident of Greven in Germany and Frank Robert Ricketts, who resides at Blackwats, in the United Kingdom.

Both are Directors and Shareholders of IMS Marketing Tanzania Limited.

In the submissions to support the application, the DPP, Mr Biswalo Mganga, who was assisted by Principal State Attorneys Shadrack Kimario and Christopher Msigwa, told Judge Elinaza Luvanda that the forfeiture order was necessary to prevent offenders from benefiting proceeds of crimes.

According to the prosecutors, it was sad to note that several people, including government officials and religious leaders, were involved in the pyramid scheme and invested some millions of money to enrich themselves but to the detriment of the country's economy.

"You could imagine one religious leader took 100m/- offerings and sow such money in the pyramid scheme. We believe that if the forfeiture order will be granted, these government and religious leaders will stop from engaging in these dirty games. It will deter others from committing crimes," the DPP said.

Expounding further on the matter, the prosecutors asked the High Court to confiscate two bank accounts with a total sum of 1,351,597.79 US dollars and another account with 5,377,306.56 Euros, both held in the name of IMS Marketing Tanzania Limited at Bank of Africa (BOA) Bank Limited.