Tanzania: Jafo Kudos Chamwino's Uhuru Hospital Construction Pace

THE Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo has expressed his satisfaction on the ongoing construction of Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region.

Speaking immediately after touring the construction site, the minister said: "I am now delighted that sooner or later we will be able to witness the hospital buildings here."

Mr Jafo added that above all, he was happy that all his directives that he issued earlier had been adhered to. He earlier directed increase of the work force after he found out only 100 workers were at the site, but currently about 300 workers have been added.

The minister further directed SUMA JKT leadership to supervise the construction and ensure that it is completed within the given deadline.

He also directed the Chamwino District authorities to have a work plan for equipment procurement to ensure that all of them were available to avoid any unnecessary delays in the construction.

SUMA JKT Egineer, Omary Kabalangu said already the directives by the minister to have at least 300 workers at the site as well as working day and night to accomplish the project had been implemented.

"In implementing your directives, we have managed to reduce three weeks out of nine that had been prolonged against the contract for us to accomplish the project on time, and I believe that we shall increase our pace," he said.

Chamwino District Executive Director (DED), Athuman Masasi said his office was well prepared to ensure that all the necessary equipment and facilities needed for the construction were at the project site to avoid any delays.

Uhuru Hospital is being constructed at a cost of 3.99bn/-, money that was provided by President John Magufuli when he suspended the Uhuru Celebrations on December 9, 2018 as well as another funding from Airtel through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)