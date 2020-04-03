Namibia: Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Stimulus Relief Package From Government

3 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) has applauded government's N$81 billion stimulus package geared to support businesses and households affected by COVID-19.

The package which was announced on Wednesday by the Finance Minister will help ease the cash flow hardship many businesses are facing and help them to pay bills, pay staff and stay afloat, NCCI, CEO Charity Mwiya.

"The package will provide vital support to keep businesses in business in the wake of the damaging effects of COVID-19, precedented by four consecutive years of an economic slowdown," she added.

According to Mwiya business keeps people in jobs and during these tough times, it is vital that businesses are given the help they need to keep their employees and survive until the COVID-19 is contained and the economy can rebound.

"Although the amounts fall short of expectation, NCCI accepts that in all likelihood, this is only the start with more to follow," she added.

Meanwhile, Mwiya said in summary, NCCI is pleased that a package has been put in place to serve as a stimulus for the enterprise sector and ushering in relief for households distressed by the outfall of COVID-1.

