Namibia: New School to Decongest Classroom Overcrowding

3 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — Due to the ever-increasing number of learners at Rundu, schools at the town have over the years faced overcrowding, as a result, education officials have resorted to erect makeshift schools in order to accommodate more learners.

Packed classrooms are not conducive for learning and more teachers and toilet facilities are needed to improve hygiene, sources say Rundu at least needs three primary schools and a secondary school to ease the ever growing congestion.

However, the ministry of education in an effort to remedy the situation started with the construction of a fully fledged primary school at Sauyemwa location, the school will have 16 classrooms with additional two classrooms for pre-school and an administration block.

Construction started in February and the contractors are already on site.

At Rundu, most schools have more than the required average learner-teacher ratio of 35 per class, as some classes have up to 80 learners. At the beginning of this year, the Kavango East education director Fanuel Kapapero said the issue of overcrowded schools in Rundu is well documented.

He told this reporter the directorate has plans to build more schools to minimise the congestion.

During an interview this year, Kapapero noted a plan has also been approved to build a school at Ndama location as soon as the ministry avails funds.

"We have been putting through these demands to the head office to consider the construction of new schools at the town. We do that every chance we get for the ministry to put it in the budget," he said in January.

Kapapero at the time stressed there is a need for new schools in Rundu in order to salvage the situation and building extra classrooms at existing schools does not address the issue of overcrowding.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.