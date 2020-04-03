Namibia: Walvis Bay Drydock Boss Re-Assures Clients and Employees of Operational Ability

3 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The drydock operator in Walvis Bay, Namdock, said this week it has implemented a comprehensive response plan to mitigate the impact of the Corona virus on both staff and clients.

Namdock acting Chief Executive, Heritah Nankole Muyoba assured the company's stakeholders that they are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of customers, employees and support service providers, as well as the Walvis Bay community.

"We have an inherently strong relationship with our valued clients and suppliers, as well as with our staff. We are furthermore deeply invested in and proud of our community and country as a whole," she said.

Namdock's response plan include adherence to prescribed protocols for prevention and control of transmission. The company also adopted a proactive approach to ongoing risk management, and has subsequently continually monitored adherence to the preventative measures put in place. "Our approach is consistent with global best practice," stated the acting Chief Executive.

The company anticipates that activities at its shipyard - which includes three floating docks, seven cranes and fully-equipped onsite workshops - should recommence after the lockdown. Nankole Muyoba assured stakeholders that updates will be communicated accordingly, as guidance and instructions are received from the Namibian Government.

As a further precautionary lockdown measure, the Namibian Ports Authority has issued a directive requiring foreign vessels to stay at anchorage for a minimum of two weeks before entering the main port or docking for repairs. In some instances, the two-week waiting period may be reduced, taking into account the vessel's time spent at sea after leaving the last port of call.

"We would like our clients to keep in mind that the [port's health authorities] may put additional measures in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. Namdock will remain compliant with all prescribed government directives, and will communicate all relevant information to our stakeholders as soon as it becomes available," Nankole Muyoba said.

"As global citizens and as Namibians, we are extremely resilient. I am therefore confident that despite the challenges we all face because of this pandemic, Namdock and our valued stakeholders will navigate these turbulent waters together," she concluded.

