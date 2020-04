As Zambia recorded its first COVID-19 death and the numbers of Coronavirus infections rose by three to 39, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya warned that strategies need to change to stop person-to-person transmissions.

"I am saddened to report that one of our patients has succumbed to COVID-19. As evidence of local person-to-person transmission increases, strategies need to change," he said at yesterday's media briefing.

