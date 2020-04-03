Africa: COVID-19 - Masiyiwa Calls On African Govts to Seek Help From China

Econet founder and executive chairman, Strive Masiyiwa has urged African governments to turn to their Chinese friends for help in fighting Coronavirus.

In a statement posted on his blog, Masiyiwa said it was time the Africans turned to China for assistance and take advantage of the vast resources and expertise the Asians have in the medical field.

"Turn to China. Our Chinese friends have the capacity and the reach to help us in this situation. We need things like Test Equipment, PPE, Ventilators, beds, and even field hospitals and clinics. They also have the technical and clinical expertise," he said.

He added, "They are our friends, don't let anyone fool you otherwise - China is our friend, Let's appeal to them in a coordinated way."

The businessman said this was crucial at a time hospitals to accommodate covid-19 patients were way too small.

He called for the setting up of military-style field hospitals in all available halls, and empty buildings where there was sufficient facilities for water across the continent.

"During the Ebola campaign, I worked closely with African military Medical Corps, and I was impressed. They should be out there, right now, building and preparing.

"I have written about it separately. This is where 99% of the people will be nursed back to health at home and if done properly, it will save millions of lives," he said.