Namibia: Top Trending - Taveya Munyika Comforts Namibians Through a Tune

3 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The top trending clip on our radar is of a six-year-old girl with an angelic voice, Taveya Munyika singing 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' to comfort everyone affected by the outbreak.

"As directed by the head of state, we had a family prayer session at home between 13:00 and 14:00 on Monday. The whole family took turns to pray; everybody had their turn to intercede for whatever was on their heart," said Taveya's mother, Tulimeke Munyika.

She said at the end of the prayer session they sang He's Got the Whole World in His Hands. Taveya sang her heart and did a little bit of a remix to the song when she included the first couple in her rendition.

"She improvised and included 'He has got the President in his hands, he has got the First Lady, in his hands, he got Namibia' in one verse," explained Munyika on Taveya's lyrics delivery style.

Munyika said Taveya might have included the first couple and the country at large because they said their names out loud while they were praying. "I guess it's because we did pray for those three (and many others) by name and that's why she did that remix," outlined Munyika.

She recorded the 46-second video with her husband Aveshe playing the guitar in the background. The clip raked in close to 4 000 views on Twitter where it was officially uploaded on 29 March 2020.

"Lockdown is surely making even kids do things," concluded Munyika on her caption.

'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' is a traditional African American spiritual anthem which was first published in 1927. It became an international pop hit in 1957-58 in a recording by English singer Laurie London and has been recorded by many other singers and chorales.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
