South Africa: SA's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 80 in a Day - As Health Minister Warns of 'Calm Before the Storm'

3 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that SA's confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 1,462 - an increase of 80 within 24 hours. Although these figures are still relatively low, Mkhize said that there was no room for complacency.

As of 2 April, South Africa has 1,462 confirmed coronavirus cases. The largest number of the latest cases are in the Western Cape (27), KwaZulu-Natal (20), and Gauteng (18).

The other provinces recorded single-digit increases: eight in Free State, two in the Eastern Cape, two in Limpopo, one in Mpumalanga. There were no recorded cases in North West or Northern Cape, but four cases have yet to be allocated to a province.

As Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave the latest figures on Thursday night, he again warned the South African public that the relatively low figures gave no room for complacency.

"These are still very early days. We are only just starting," Mkhize said.

The minister indicated that a particular concern is that South Africa's flu season is approaching fast, which could weaken immune systems. He urged the public to stay warm and take nutritional supplements if possible, while also adhering to the regulations of the lockdown.

Mkhize made...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Kenya Airways Stops Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.