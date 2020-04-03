South Africa: SA's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 80 in a Day - As Health Minister Warns of 'Calm Before the Storm'

analysis

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night that SA's confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 1,462 - an increase of 80 within 24 hours. Although these figures are still relatively low, Mkhize said that there was no room for complacency.

As of 2 April, South Africa has 1,462 confirmed coronavirus cases. The largest number of the latest cases are in the Western Cape (27), KwaZulu-Natal (20), and Gauteng (18).

The other provinces recorded single-digit increases: eight in Free State, two in the Eastern Cape, two in Limpopo, one in Mpumalanga. There were no recorded cases in North West or Northern Cape, but four cases have yet to be allocated to a province.

As Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gave the latest figures on Thursday night, he again warned the South African public that the relatively low figures gave no room for complacency.

"These are still very early days. We are only just starting," Mkhize said.

The minister indicated that a particular concern is that South Africa's flu season is approaching fast, which could weaken immune systems. He urged the public to stay warm and take nutritional supplements if possible, while also adhering to the regulations of the lockdown.

Mkhize made...